Britain's Waitrose agrees expansion of Deliveroo service

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British upmarket supermarket Waitrose will expand its Deliveroo service by 110 shops to 150 by the end of the summer, creating up to 400 new Waitrose jobs, it said on Tuesday.

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British upmarket supermarket Waitrose will expand its Deliveroo ROO.L service by 110 shops to 150 by the end of the summer, creating up to 400 new Waitrose jobs, it said on Tuesday.

Waitrose, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership JLPLC.UL, said it has agreed a two-year deal with the app and delivery service Deliveroo following a successful trial.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters