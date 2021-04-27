Britain's Waitrose agrees expansion of Deliveroo service

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British upmarket supermarket Waitrose will expand its Deliveroo ROO.L service by 110 shops to 150 by the end of the summer, creating up to 400 new Waitrose jobs, it said on Tuesday.

Waitrose, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership JLPLC.UL, said it has agreed a two-year deal with the app and delivery service Deliveroo following a successful trial.

