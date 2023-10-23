Britain's Vistry tempers profit outlook to reflect drop in site margins

Adds background in paragraph 2,3; details from the trading update in paragraph 5-7

Oct 23 (Reuters) - British home builder Vistry VTYV.L tempered its annual profit forecast on Monday to reflect the impact of a reduction in site margins and said it would cut about 200 jobs as part of a restructuring.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC company has sharpened focus on working with local government authorities and housing associations to build affordable homes through its Partnerships business, shiftingaway from the traditional Housebuilding segment.

The company gave away price discounts and pre-sale offers for its Housebuilding sites, prompting a re-evaluation of the margins of its sites.

Including this impact, Vistry said it now expects adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ending Dec. 31 to be 410 million pounds ($498.2 million), compared with the over 450 million pounds it was targeting earlier.

Vistry, one of the biggest British house builders in terms of the number of homes built, said it continued to see a slowdown in sales during summer due to higher interest rates and inflationary cost pressures on household incomes.

The job cuts reflect the company's focus on the Partnerships business and the effort to integrate the unit with its Housebuilding operations.

It expects to save 25 million pounds a year as part of the integration.

($1 = 0.8230 pounds)

