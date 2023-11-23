News & Insights

Britain's Virgin Money full-year profit misses market view

November 23, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK VMUK.L on Thursday reported full-year profit below market estimates, pulled down by pressure on lending margins and stubborn inflation that squeezed British banks' returns.

The British banking industry faces a tough economic outlook, higher risks of loan defaults amid a cost-of-living crisis, and margin pressure from fierce competition for savings and mortgage products.

Virgin Money said its underlying profit before tax slumped 24% to 593 million pounds ($738.94 million) for the 12-month period, compared with a forecast of 625 million pounds by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

For the financial year 2024, Virgin Money expects a net interest margin (NIM) — a key measure of a bank's underlying profitability — of 190-195 basis points.

The owner of the former Glasgow-based Clydesdale Bank also announced an additional share buyback plan of 150 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

