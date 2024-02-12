News & Insights

AMZN

Britain's Tritax Big Box agrees on possible $1.17 bln offer for rival UKCM

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 12, 2024 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

Feb 12 (Reuters) - UK real estate investment trust Tritax Big Box BBOXT.L has reached an agreement for a possible all-share offer for rival UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM) UKCM.L valued at 924 million pounds ($1.17 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Under the terms of the possible deal, every UKCM owner will get 0.444 new Tritax shares for each share they hold. The companies are poised to have a combined market capitalization of 3.9 billion pounds.

Tritax owns warehouses and counts companies such as Amazon AMZN.O and Ocado OCDO.L as customers, while FTSE 250-listed .FTMC UKCM invests in shopping centres, office buildings and distribution centres.

($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.