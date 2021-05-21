WIX

Britain's Travis Perkins sells plumbing business for 325 mln stg

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, has sold its plumbing and heating business to an affiliate of investment firm H.I.G. Capital for 325 million pounds ($461 million), it said on Friday.

The group said that alongside the recent demerger of its Wickes WIX.L home improvement business the sale of plumbing and heating represents the completion of its plan to reduce the size of its portfolio, first outlined in 2018.

($1 = 0.7043 pounds)

