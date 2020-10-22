Britain's Travis Perkins sees trading improve as markets recover

James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, reported on Thursday improved trading in its latest quarter as its markets recovered following the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

The group, which trades from more than 20 businesses including Travis Perkins builders merchants, the Wickes home improvement chain, Toolstation and Tile Giant, said total revenue fell 3.4% in the three months to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter, following a first half decline of 20.2%.

Revenue was up 3.9% on a like-for-like basis and the group forecast core earnings for the full year in the upper half of the current range of analysts' expectations.

