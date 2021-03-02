Britain's Travis Perkins restarts process to demerge Wickes

Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, has recommenced the process to demerge its Wickes home improvement business, it said on Tuesday.

The group had put the process on hold at the start of the pandemic in March last year.

"The business is in great shape to embark on its journey as a standalone entity," said CEO Nick Roberts.

