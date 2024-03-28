News & Insights

US Markets
BZFD

Britain's The Independent signs deal to take control of BuzzFeed UK

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 28, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Updates share movement in paragraph 2; adds details in paragraphs 4 & 5

March 28 (Reuters) - British media group The Independent will take control of BuzzFeed's BZFD.O editorial and commercial operations in the UK and Ireland in a multi-year licensing deal, the companies announced on Thursday.

Shares of BuzzFeed, which signed a similar deal with online media publisher Val Morgan Digital in Australia and New Zealand last year, jumped about 10% to 44 cents.

The move comes more than a month after Reuters reported the ongoing talks between the media companies, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Around 30 people will join The Independent from BuzzFeed, as part of the deal, a spokesperson for The Independent said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The deal with The Independent could help BuzzFeed as it grapples with declining advertising and content revenue. Its fourth-quarter revenue declined 26% to $75.7 million.

Moreover, major media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and the Business Insider, have resorted to job cuts as they navigate an uncertain economy.

"The Independent would put resources behind our brands across editorial and sales and offer a wider mix of products and media bundling," BuzzFeed CFO Matthew Omer had said in a post-earnings call earlier this week, while responding to a query.

BuzzFeed, which shuttered its news unit in April last year, was founded by Jonah Peretti and John Johnson in 2006 and went public through a blank-check merger in 2021.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZFD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.