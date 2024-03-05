Britain's Tesco to raise store workers pay to 12.02 pounds an hour

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday it will from April increase the hourly pay rate for store workers from 11.02 pounds ($13.98) to 12.02 pounds, in a move that reflects the rise in the government-mandated minimum wage.

