Britain's Tesco to raise store workers pay to 12.02 pounds an hour

March 05, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday it will from April increase the hourly pay rate for store workers from 11.02 pounds ($13.98) to 12.02 pounds, in a move that reflects the rise in the government-mandated minimum wage.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
