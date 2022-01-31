Britain's Tesco to close Jack's stores

TSCO

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it would no longer operate stores trading under the Jack's brand it launched in 2018.

The group said of the 13 Jack's stores, six will convert to Tesco superstores, while the remaining seven will close in the coming months.

Some 130 roles in the seven closing stores and in head office will be affected by the changes, Tesco added.

