Britain's Tesco says store management changes to impact 1,750 jobs

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest supermarket group, said on Tuesday it will reduce the number of lead and team manager roles in its large stores, impacting around 1,750 workers.

It said localised changes across the UK business will impact a further 350 jobs.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

