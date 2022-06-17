TSCO

Britain's Tesco reaffirms profit guidance despite sales fall

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, maintained its full year profit guidance despite reporting a 1.5% fall in underlying UK sales in its latest quarter compared to the same period last year when they were boosted by a third pandemic lockdown.

The group, which has an over 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said its guidance ranges for profit and cash remained unchanged, though it cautioned the market environment remains "incredibly challenging".

"Although difficult to separate from the significant impact of lapping last year's lockdowns, we are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment," it said.

