Britain's Tesco raises store workers pay by 7%

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

February 20, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, will raise the hourly pay rate for store workers by 7% from April, it said on Monday.

The supermarket group said store workers will get 11.02 pounds ($13.25) an hour from April 2, up from 10.30 pounds currently. It said the investment would cost it more than 230 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8317 pounds)

