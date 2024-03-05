Britain's Tesco raises store worker pay by 9.1%

Recasts lead, adds detail throughout

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday it would raise store workers' pay by 9.1%, in a move that reflects the increase in the government-mandated minimum wage.

The supermarket group said a deal struck with shopworkers' union USDAW means hourly base pay will from April rise from 11.02 pounds ($13.98) to 12.02 pounds - ahead of the government's national living wage, which will increase by 9.8% to 11.44 pounds an hour.

Tesco said the rise would cost it 300 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

