News & Insights

TSCO

Britain's Tesco raises store worker pay by 9.1%

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

March 05, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Recasts lead, adds detail throughout

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday it would raise store workers' pay by 9.1%, in a move that reflects the increase in the government-mandated minimum wage.

The supermarket group said a deal struck with shopworkers' union USDAW means hourly base pay will from April rise from 11.02 pounds ($13.98) to 12.02 pounds - ahead of the government's national living wage, which will increase by 9.8% to 11.44 pounds an hour.

Tesco said the rise would cost it 300 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.