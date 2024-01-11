Britain's Tesco raises profit outlook after strong Christmas sales

Adds detail paragraphs 2 to 5

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday upgraded its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a better-than-expected rise in underlying UK sales for the key Christmas trading period.

The supermarket group, which has a near 28% share of Britain's grocery market, said it now expected a year to end-February 2024 retail adjusted operating profit, its key profit figure, of 2.75 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) versus the 2.49 billion pounds made in 2022/23.

It was previously forecasting 2.6-2.7 billion pounds.

"Our continued investments across the full breadth of our customer offer have resulted in a stronger trading performance than anticipated," Tesco said.

It said UK like-for-like sales rose 6.8% over the six weeks to Jan. 6 and were up 7.9% in its third quarter to Nov. 25, having been up 8.4% in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7831 pounds)

