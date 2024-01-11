News & Insights

TSCO

Britain's Tesco raises profit outlook after strong Christmas sales

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

January 11, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail paragraphs 2 to 5

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday upgraded its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a better-than-expected rise in underlying UK sales for the key Christmas trading period.

The supermarket group, which has a near 28% share of Britain's grocery market, said it now expected a year to end-February 2024 retail adjusted operating profit, its key profit figure, of 2.75 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) versus the 2.49 billion pounds made in 2022/23.

It was previously forecasting 2.6-2.7 billion pounds.

"Our continued investments across the full breadth of our customer offer have resulted in a stronger trading performance than anticipated," Tesco said.

It said UK like-for-like sales rose 6.8% over the six weeks to Jan. 6 and were up 7.9% in its third quarter to Nov. 25, having been up 8.4% in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7831 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.