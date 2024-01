LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday upgraded its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a better-than-expected 6.8% rise in underlying UK sales for the key Christmas trading period.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.