TSCO

Britain's Tesco increases dominance with 12-week sales rise - NielsenIQ

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tesco, Britain's largest retailer, was the only one of the country's big four grocers to grow sales in the last 12 weeks, increasing its sector dominance in the run-up to Christmas, data from market researcher NielsenIQ showed on Tuesday.

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's largest retailer, was the only one of the country's big four grocers to grow sales in the last 12 weeks, increasing its sector dominance in the run-up to Christmas, data from market researcher NielsenIQ showed on Tuesday.

It said Tesco's TSCO.L sales rose 0.4% year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Nov. 6, increasing its market share by 0.2 percentage points to 26.6%.

In contrast smaller rivals Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Asda and Morrisons MRW.L saw sales fall 3.1%, 2.4% and 4.7% respectively, and all lost market share.

NielsenIQ's data echoed figures from rival researcher Kantar last week.

Last month, Tesco reported a 16.6% jump in first half profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast despite supply chain disruption.

NielsenIQ said total UK grocery sales fell 2.0% in the four weeks to Nov. 6 versus high comparative numbers ahead of a second national COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Sales were, however, up 4.9% on the same period in 2019.

The researcher noted that in-store visits to supermarkets were up 6.5% compared with last year over the four week period, equal to 28 million more visits.

In contrast, the online share of sales fell to 12.2%, down from 12.6% in the previous four weeks.

($1 = 0.7443 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Mark Potter)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More