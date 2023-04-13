TSCO

Britain's Tesco expects flat profit in 2023-24 year

April 13, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L forecast flat profit in its new financial year as it reported a 6.3% fall for 2022-23, hurt by not passing on to consumers the full rise in the cost of inflation it had faced.

The group said on Thursday it made retail adjusted operating profit of 2.49 billion pounds ($3.11 billion) in the year to Feb. 25, versus guidance of 2.4-2.5 billion pounds and the 2.65 billion pounds made in 2021-22.

($1 = 0.8012 pounds)

