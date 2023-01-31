Commodities
Britain's Tesco buys Paperchase stationery brand

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

January 31, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.Lsaid on Tuesday it has purchased the Paperchase brand and related intellectual property after the stationery and gifts chain fell into administration.

Tesco will not, however, be taking on Paperchase's more than 100 stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Paperchase is a well-loved brand by so many, and we’re proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK," Jan Marchant, the group's managing director of home and clothing said.

Paperchase entered administration, a form of protection from creditors, after failing to secure a rescue deal.

