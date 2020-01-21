Britain's TalkTalk sells its fibre network to CityFibre for 200 mln stg

US Markets

British broadband supplier TalkTalk said it had agreed to sell its fibre network, which initially built ultra-fast connections in the northern city of York, to Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre for 200 million pounds ($260 million).

