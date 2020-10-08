Britain's TalkTalk gets buyout offer from asset manager Toscafund

Oct 8 (Reuters) - British broadband operator TalkTalk TALK.L said on Thursday it had received a preliminary offer of 97 pence per share from asset manager Toscafund Asset Management to take the company private.

The company said its board has agreed to discuss the proposal with its advisers.

