Britain's Superdry sells Asia Pacific IP for $50 mln

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 22, 2023 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry SDRY.L has sold its intellectual property assets in much of the Asia Pacific region to South Korea's Cowell Fashion Company 033290.KQ for $50 million, giving it a much-needed cash boost.

The deal means Cowell will own and use the Superdry brand in its home market before extending to other APAC countries including China.

"This agreement offers the Superdry brand a fantastic opportunity to expand its global reach, whilst providing additional funding to help deliver our turnaround programme in the face of the challenging consumer landscape," founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton said on Wednesday.

Superdry warned on profit in January and earlier this month hired Interpath Advisory to help cut costs.

Shares in Superdry were up 6% in early trading, paring losses over the last year to 33%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

