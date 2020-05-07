Britain's Superdry sales plunge 37% as stores shuttered

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L said on Thursday its revenue plunged 37% in its latest quarter, reflecting the closure of its stores across the world due to the novel coronavirus.

Superdry, which sells sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets adorned with random Japanese text, said by March 22 all its stores across the UK, Europe and the United States had been closed due to the pandemic.

The group has, however, continued to trade online, offsetting some of its lost store sales.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

