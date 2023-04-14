Britain's Superdry considering equity raise

April 14, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry SDRY.L said on Friday a potential equity raise of up to 20% backed by founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton was among funding options being considered.

The group also withdrew its profit guidance of "broadly breakeven" for the current year and is now forecasting revenue in the range of 615 million pounds to 635 million pounds ($771-($796 million).

($1 = 0.7975 pounds)

