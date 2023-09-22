News & Insights

US Markets
WBA

Britain's Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

September 22, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British pharmacy chain Superdrug will stop selling single-use vapes, the company announced on Friday, citing the environmental impact caused by their disposal and the popularity of the products among young people.

Nearly five million disposable vapes are thrown away every week in Britain according to research by non-governmental organisation Material Focus and YouGov. The vapes, many of which contain lithium-ion batteries, frequently end up in landfill.

Superdrug said it has stopped all purchases of single-use vapes and aims to have its stock completely cleared by the end of 2023. The retailer said it sells 1,300 single-use vapes per week, indicating a likely hit to revenue from the decision.

Councils in England and Wales called on government in July to ban the sale of single-use vapes by 2024 on both environmental and health grounds, and the Telegraph reported last week that health ministers are considering a ban.

"We need to be responsible about the growing trend in disposable vapes among young people, and the lasting effect on the environment," Superdrug's healthcare director Ghada Beal said in a statement.

Superdrug said the products that will no longer be sold include Flavaah and Vuse Go, a British American Tobacco brand.

Boots, Britain's biggest pharmacy chain, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on its single-use vape policy. Supermarket chain Waitrose in January announced it would stop selling disposable vapes.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Additional reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7584 155 200 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.