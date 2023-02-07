Britain's Sunak shuffles cabinet to bolster pledges on economy

By Elizabeth Piper, Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, breaking up two departments to better suit his pledges to spur the economy and turn around his party's fortunes before an election expected next year.

Sunak created a new energy security and net zero department, to be led by minister Grant Shapps, and three other departments, with one focusing on science and innovation, a personal passion for Sunak.

The former finance minister and multi-millionaire, who once worked for a hedge fund, is trying to steer the economy through a prolonged period of double-digit inflation and stagnation, a situation worsened by the soaring cost of energy.

He is also under pressure to try to prove his belief that Britain can reap the benefits of its departure from the European Union by developing new trade ties with international partners.

"The government needs to reflect the priorities of the British people and be designed to deliver for them," Sunak said on Twitter. "These changes will focus teams on the issues that will build a better future for our children and grandchildren."

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch was given an expanded role including business and trade.

Former culture minister Michelle Donelan was appointed to run the department for science, innovation and technology, while former housing minister Lucy Frazer takes on the new role for culture, media and sport.

Greg Hands, a former trade minister and one-time party enforcer for the Conservatives, was appointed party chair.

'SHUFFLING DECKCHAIRS'

The timing surprised some in Sunak's party.

But after he fired his party chairman over his tax affairs and with an investigation into bullying allegations against his deputy prime minister Dominic Raab ongoing, several lawmakers said he might be seizing a chance to stamp his mark.

Raab denies the allegations.

Sunak's appointment of Hands as party chair finally filled a position made ever more important before the next national election expected in 2024, after Nadhim Zahawi was sacked nine days ago over his tax affairs.

It was largely welcomed by a party which is deeply divided and increasingly assertive after ousting two prime ministers last year over scandal and economic chaos.

Since entering Downing Street in October, Sunak has been under pressure to stamp his authority, with some in his party questioning whether he was overly managerial and lacked an overriding ideology or vision for Britain.

He has so far failed to reduce the commanding lead in opinion polls held by the opposition Labour Party, which is increasingly presenting itself as Britain's next government.

Sunak promised in January to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to fixing the National Health Service (NHS) and reducing illegal migration, aiming to convince his lawmakers he can lead them into the next election.

He has also passionately espoused the need for Britain to become the "next Silicon valley", pledging in January to increase public funding in research and development to 20 billion pounds ($24.06 billion).

But Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London, said that even if some investors welcomed the move, he did not believe the departmental changes would make "a blind bit of difference to their fortunes at the next election".

"I think these changes will look a little irrelevant to people facing the economic hardships they are facing and the problems they are facing in the NHS," he told Reuters.

"I am sure he will just get accused of shifting the deckchairs on the Titanic."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Sinead Cruise and Andrew MacAskill, writing by Elizabeth Piper and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton, Andrew Cawthorne and Nick Macfie)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.