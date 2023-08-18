News & Insights

Britain's Sunak scales back plans for major cabinet reshuffle- Telegraph

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

August 18, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 4-5

Aug 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scaling back plans for a major cabinet reshuffle due in September, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Sunak is now considering focusing on replacing ministers who have already said they want to step down, such as former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the report added.

Downing Street and the Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In July, Wallace said that he would leave government when the next reshuffle happens, and step down as a lawmaker at the next election.

Sunak is widely expected to reshuffle his cabinet as he struggles to meet his goals of halving inflation this year and kickstarting economic growth before a national election expected next year.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Deepa Babington)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.