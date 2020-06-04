Oil

Britain's Stobart to exit rail business after posting bigger loss

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Infrastructure group Stobart said on Thursday it would exit its rail and civil engineering business this fiscal year under a plan to offset a hit from the coronavirus crisis as it posted a steep annual loss due to higher costs.

The British company, which has already flagged a need for additional funds to ride out the pandemic, also said it intends to raise 120 million pounds ($151.30 million) through share sale and additional loans.

Stobart has been hurt by a drop in airport traffic due to travel restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Its woes have been exacerbated by a hit from regional airline Flybe's collapse and underperformance of the rail and civils division.

The unit, which provides specialist rail and non-rail civil engineering and management services, posted 21% fall in revenue for the year ended Feb 29, and Stobart said the business was unlikely to generate "an appropriate return for shareholders".

The London-listed firm said it would focus on its aviation business, which has built airports including London's Southend and provides ground handling and check-in services for airlines.

"We will focus our investment and our business in this asset (aviation business) by seeking to dispose of our non-core businesses and, in due course, monetise Stobart Energy," Chief Executive Officer Warwick Brady said.

Pretax loss widened to 158 million pounds from 42.1 million pounds due to a 17% jump in operating costs and declining value of some assets. Revenue, however, was up 16%.

Flybe is owned by Connect Airways - formed by Stobart, Virgin Atlantic and investment adviser Cyrus Capital.

($1 = 0.7931 pounds)

