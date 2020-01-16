Britain's Stobart invests 9 mln stg in regional airline Flybe

Adds details, changes media packaging code

Jan 16 (Reuters) - British infrastructure company Stobart Group STOB.L said on Thursday it would provide 9 million pounds in new funding for Flybe, the privately owned regional airline that was rescued from a collapse by the UK government this week.

Stobart said it had already invested 45 million pounds in Connect Airways, a consortium comprising the London-listed company, Cyrus Capital and Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic, which acquired the assets of Flybe last year.

Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after the British government promised to review taxation of the industry and shareholders pledged more money to prevent its collapse. The agreement came a day after reports suggested it needed to raise new funds to survive through its quieter winter months.

Stobart also added that delays in getting regulatory clearance for the consortium's plans to buy Flybe's assets, coupled with a number of other factors including legacy issues, impacted its turnaround plan for Flybe.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.