Britain’s SSE to increase green investments as profits rise

Contributor
Susanna Twidale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc posted a 30% rise in interim pre-tax profits on Wednesday and pledged to invest 12.5 billion pounds ($16.81 billion) to 2026 in clean energy projects.

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L posted a 30% rise in interim pre-tax profits on Wednesday and pledged to invest 12.5 billion pounds ($16.81 billion) to 2026 in clean energy projects.

Pre-tax profits for the six months to Sept. 30, 2021 were 174.2 million pounds, up from 133.9 million in the same period last year.

The investment announcement represents 1 billion pounds of additional capex per year over its previous investment plan.

($1 = 0.7436 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More