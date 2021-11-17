Britain’s SSE to increase green investments as profits rise

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L posted a 30% rise in interim pre-tax profits on Wednesday and pledged to invest 12.5 billion pounds ($16.81 billion) to 2026 in clean energy projects.

Pre-tax profits for the six months to Sept. 30, 2021 were 174.2 million pounds, up from 133.9 million in the same period last year.

The investment announcement represents 1 billion pounds of additional capex per year over its previous investment plan.

($1 = 0.7436 pounds)

