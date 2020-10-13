Britain's SSE sells stake in West Yorkshire facilities for $1.3 bln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - British utility SSE SSE.L on Tuesday agreed to sell its 50% stake in West Yorkshire-based Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange assets for 995 million pounds ($1.30 billion) in cash, as part of its strategy to dispose of non-core assets by autumn 2021.

The company said the stake sale of the two facilities, which convert residual residential, commercial and industrial waste into renewable energy, has been agreed with European Diversified Infrastructure Fund III, a fund managed by First Sentier Investors.

($1 = 0.7667 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

