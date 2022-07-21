Britain's SSE says first-quarter trading ahead of expectations

British power company SSE Plc said its first-quarter performance has slightly exceeded its expectations and reiterated its forecast for the full year, helped by strong output by thermal power plants amid surging energy prices.

The group said on Thursday it had begun a formal sale process to dispose of a 25% minority stake in the SSEN Transmission business.

