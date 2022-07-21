Britain's SSE says first-quarter trading ahead of expectations

July 21 (Reuters) - British power company SSE Plc SSE.L said its first-quarter performance has slightly exceeded its expectations and reiterated its forecast for the full year, helped by strong output by thermal power plants amid surging energy prices.

The group said on Thursday it had begun a formal sale process to dispose of a 25% minority stake in the SSEN Transmission business.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.