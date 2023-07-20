Britain's SSE says first-quarter performance hit by planned outages

Updates throughout with detail

July 20 (Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L said on Thursday its first-quarter performance was behind expectations, as its thermal plants took a hit from more planned outages than last year.

Dry and calm weather led also led to shortfall of around 5% of from its renewable plants but it said the first few months of the second quarter had seen more normal conditions.

The company reiterated its annual outlook for adjusted earnings per share of more than 150 pence for fiscal year 2024.

SSE said its net zero investment plans, such as its new Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Britain were developing on track.

"We are making good progress on the critical national infrastructure projects that underpin our growth plans out to 2027, and we continue to develop options that could see us invest up to 40 billion pounds ($52 billion) over the next decade," Gregor Alexander, Finance Director said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7741 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Evans)

