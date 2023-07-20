News & Insights

Britain's SSE says first-quarter performance hit by planned outages

July 20, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Susanna Twidale and Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Updates throughout with detail

July 20 (Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L said on Thursday its first-quarter performance was behind expectations, as its thermal plants took a hit from more planned outages than last year.

Dry and calm weather led also led to shortfall of around 5% of from its renewable plants but it said the first few months of the second quarter had seen more normal conditions.

The company reiterated its annual outlook for adjusted earnings per share of more than 150 pence for fiscal year 2024.

SSE said its net zero investment plans, such as its new Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Britain were developing on track.

"We are making good progress on the critical national infrastructure projects that underpin our growth plans out to 2027, and we continue to develop options that could see us invest up to 40 billion pounds ($52 billion) over the next decade," Gregor Alexander, Finance Director said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7741 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Evans)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.