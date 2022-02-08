Britain’s SSE raises full-year outlook

Feb 8 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L on Tuesday upgraded its outlook for full-year 2021/22 adjusted earnings to at least 90 pence from at least 83 pence, the company said in a third quarter trading update.

"This reflects the strength and stability provided by SSE's balanced mix of regulated and market facing businesses, including good financial performance from flexible thermal and hydro plant which is more than offsetting lower than planned renewables output," it added.

