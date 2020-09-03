Britain's SSE fined by energy regulator for disclosure breach

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L has been fined 2.1 million pounds ($2.8 million) for failing to publish information on future generation capacity, Britain's energy regulator said on Thursday.

The watchdog, OFGEM, said the breach could have had a "significant effect" on forward wholesale electricity rates.

SSE qualified for a 30% discount on the fine as it had cooperated during the investigation and for an early settlement, it added.

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.