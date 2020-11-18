Britain's SSE expects Dogger Bank wind project stake sale in coming weeks

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's SSE said on Wednesday it expected to announce the results of its plan to sell a stake in the Dogger Bank offshore wind project in coming weeks.

SSE, which is seeking to divest around 2 billion pounds ($2.66 billion) of assets, has said it would sell at least 10% in its Dogger Bank offshore wind project being developed off the British coast with Norway’s Equinor.EQNR.OL

News on the deal was expected "in the coming weeks", SSE Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said in a call with journalists on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7531 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

