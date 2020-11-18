EQNR

Britain's SSE expects Dogger Bank wind project stake sale in coming weeks

Susanna Twidale Reuters
Britain's SSE said on Wednesday it expected to announce the results of its plan to sell a stake in the Dogger Bank offshore wind project in coming weeks.

SSE, which is seeking to divest around 2 billion pounds ($2.66 billion) of assets, has said it would sell at least 10% in its Dogger Bank offshore wind project being developed off the British coast with Norway’s Equinor.EQNR.OL

News on the deal was expected "in the coming weeks", SSE Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said in a call with journalists on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7531 pounds)

