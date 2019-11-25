Britain's Sports Direct to change name to Frasers Group

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Sports Direct International SPD.L, the sporting goods retailer founded and controlled by Mike Ashley, is to rebrand as Frasers Group, it said on Monday.

Sports Direct said the rebranding, which is subject to shareholder approval at a Dec. 16 meeting, is being undertaken "to reflect the changing profile and consumer proposition of the group."

