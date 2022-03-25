Britain's Smiths reports profit jump, suspends sales in Russia

March 25 (Reuters) - British industrial technology group Smiths Group SMIN.L reported higher half-year earnings on Friday, underpinned by strong demand for construction, mining and chemical processing products.

The FTSE 100 firm .FTSE also said it suspended sales in Russia, joining hundreds of Western firms in severing ties with Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine. Smiths flagged the deepening crisis as a "moderate risk" to growth due to its impact on global supply chains.

Smiths said its underlying profit climbed 11.1% year-on-year to 189 million pounds ($249.5 million) in the six months ended Jan. 31.

($1 = 0.7576 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

