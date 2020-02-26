Britain's Serco to pay a dividend for first time since 2014

Adds details, background

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British public services outsourcer Serco SRP.L said it would resume paying a dividend for the first time since 2014 after it left behind the "gravitational pull of past mis-steps" to post a 25% jump in 2019 profit.

Serco, which has won business abroad after weathering a slowdown at home and suffering self-inflicted contract problems, said it would pay 1 pence per share in respect of the 2019 financial year.

Providing services across defence, security, immigration, health and transport, Serco reported a 25% jump in underlying trading profit at constant currency to 120 million pounds ($156 million), and forecast a further jump to 145 million pounds for 2020.

"All this indicates that we have finally achieved escape velocity, leaving behind the gravitational pull of past mis-steps, and gives the board confidence to recommend paying a dividend for the first time since 2014, which is an important milestone," Chief Executive Rupert Soames said in a statement on Wednesday.

The revenue and profit guidance for 2020 was unchanged from that given in December.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

