Britain's Serco to pay a dividend for first time since 2014

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

British public services outsourcer Serco said it would resume paying a dividend for the first time since 2014 after it left behind the "gravitational pull of past mis-steps" to post a 25% jump in 2019 profit.

Adds details, background

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British public services outsourcer Serco SRP.L said it would resume paying a dividend for the first time since 2014 after it left behind the "gravitational pull of past mis-steps" to post a 25% jump in 2019 profit.

Serco, which has won business abroad after weathering a slowdown at home and suffering self-inflicted contract problems, said it would pay 1 pence per share in respect of the 2019 financial year.

Providing services across defence, security, immigration, health and transport, Serco reported a 25% jump in underlying trading profit at constant currency to 120 million pounds ($156 million), and forecast a further jump to 145 million pounds for 2020.

"All this indicates that we have finally achieved escape velocity, leaving behind the gravitational pull of past mis-steps, and gives the board confidence to recommend paying a dividend for the first time since 2014, which is an important milestone," Chief Executive Rupert Soames said in a statement on Wednesday.

The revenue and profit guidance for 2020 was unchanged from that given in December.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Sarah Young)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More