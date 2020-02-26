Britain's Serco to pay a dividend for first time since 2014

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British public services outsourcer Serco SRP.L said it would resume paying a dividend for the first time since 2014 after it reported 2019 profit in line with forecasts and reiterated its upbeat growth targets for 2020.

Serco, which has won business abroad after weathering a slowdown and contract problems at home, said it would pay 1 pence per share in respect of the 2019 financial year.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Louise Heavens)

