Britain's Senior Plc rejects Lone Star's $1.2 bln take-private offer

Pushkala Aripaka
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Senior Plc SNR.L on Tuesday rejected a $1.2 billion buyout offer from Lone Star Global, saying the sweetened proposal made a day earlier "continues to fundamentally" undervalue the aircraft and car parts supplier.

The London-listed company said there was no basis to engage with Lone Star at this time after the fund on Monday said the 200 pence per share final offer could be increased only if another party tabled an offer.

