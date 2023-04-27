Britain's Sainsbury's sees this year beating market forecasts

Adds detail

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's nnual profit as inflation hit both it and customers but forecast a better than expected performance this year.

British consumers have been pressured for over a year by soaring inflation which has outstripped pay growth for almost all workers.

Sainsbury's, which has a 15% share of Britain's grocery market, said underlying pretax profit was 690 million pounds ($861 million) in the year to March 4, at the top end of guidance but down from the 730 million pounds made in 2021-22.

For the 2023-24 year it forecast profit between 640 and 700 million pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 631 million pounds.

Sainsbury's said the outlook for consumer spending remained uncertain but it had started the new financial year "with great momentum".

($1 = 0.8012 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.