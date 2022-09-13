Britain's Sainsbury's raises staff pay again

James Davey Reuters
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L said on Tuesday it would raise pay for its workers again as competition to attract and retain staff hots up in a tight labour market.

The UK's second largest grocer said 127,000 hourly paid workers will get a 25 pence per hour increase from October.

Sainsbury's said the pay increase would cost it 20 million pounds ($23.4 million).

($1 = 0.8538 pounds)

