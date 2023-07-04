Britain's Sainsbury's keeps guidance after quarterly sales rise

Adds profit guidance paragraph 2, CEO comment paragraph 5

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Britain's second largest supermarket group, said on Tuesday it was maintaining its financial guidance for the year as it reported a 9.8% rise in underlying sales in its first quarter, driven by inflation.

The group, which has a 15% share of Britain's grocery market, said it still expected underlying pretax profit between 640 and 700 million pounds ($810-$886 million) in the full 2023-24 year, versus 690 million pounds in 2022-23.

Trading conditions in the 16 weeks to June 24 were dominated by stubbornly high inflation, which has become a major political issue in Britain, outstripping pay growth at a time of rising interest rates, putting household budgets under strain.

Food and drink inflation was 18.3% in May according to the most recent official data, and 14.6% in June according to the most recent industry data.

"Food inflation is starting to fall and we are fully committed to passing on savings to our customers," Sainsbury's chief executive Simon Roberts said in the statement.

(Reporting by James Davey, additional reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)

