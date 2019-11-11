Britain's Sainsbury's in wholesale deal with Australia's Coles

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L has struck an agreement to sell packaged groceries and household products in Australia as it seeks to grow its wholesale business, it said on Monday.

Sainsbury's said it has agreed a wholesale partnership with Australian grocer Coles COL.AX.

The UK firm's biggest wholesale deal yet will see it supply own brand products to Coles supermarkets across Australia, as well as online, from early next year.

