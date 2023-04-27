Britain's Sainsbury's forecasts current year profit above market expectations

The group, which has a 15% share of Britain's grocery market, said underlying pretax profit was 690 million pounds ($861 million) in the year to March 4, at the top end of guidance but down from the 730 million pounds made in 2021-22.

For the 2023-24 year it forecast profit between 640 and 700 million pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 631 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8012 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

