Britain's Sage sees more margin growth after 8% rise in profit

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British software company Sage Group SGE.L reported an 8% rise in full-year organic operating profit to 383 million pounds ($455 million) on Wednesday, driven by an improvement in its margin that it expects will continue this year.

The company, which supplies accountancy and payroll software to small businesses, reported total revenue of 1.95 billion pounds for the 12 months to end-September, in line with average market expectations.

($1 = 0.8415 pounds)

