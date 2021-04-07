Britain's Saga says travel, cruise operations will not resume until late-2021

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Britain's over-50s holidays group Saga said on Wednesday its tour and cruise businesses will not resume operations until later this year after cutting 36% of its workforce as it deals with pandemic-led travel disruptions.

April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's over-50s holidays group Saga SAGA.L said on Wednesday its tour and cruise businesses will not resume operations until later this year after cutting 36% of its workforce as it deals with pandemic-led travel disruptions.

The company, which earlier planned to restart its cruises in May, reported a pretax loss 61.2 million pounds ($84.58 million) for the 12 months ended Jan. 31. Saga had delivered a profit of 300.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7235 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More