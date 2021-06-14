Britain's Saga expects cruise business to resume by June-end

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published

Britain's over-50s holidays group Saga Plc said on Monday its motor and home policy sales were 2% lower for the four months to May 31 from last year, but customer loyalty and demand for its tours business remained high through repeated lockdowns.

The company said its cruise business will resume on June 27, subject to government restrictions and expects tours bookings to represent 60% of revenue targets for 2021/22.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

