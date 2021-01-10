Britain's Royal Mail to name Simon Thompson as next CEO -Sky News

Updates to add Royal Mail declining comment

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc RMG.L will name board member Simon Thompson as its next chief executive in the coming days, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Thompson is a non-executive director at the British postal services firm and has previously held senior executive positions at Ocado OCDO.L, Apple AAPL.O and HSBC HSBA.L.

Royal Mail's interim chairman Keith Williams is expected to revert to a non-executive role when Thompson takes over and it was unclear whether Stuart Simpson, who has been interim CEO since May, would remain with the company, Sky News reported.

Royal Mail declined to comment on the report.

Simpson succeeded Rico Back, who founded and ran Royal Mail's international parcels operation before becoming CEO of one of the world's oldest postal companies.

Back left after three decades following union resistance to his 1.8 billion pound ($2.44 billion) restructuring plan.

Royal Mail reached a breakthrough with its largest union last month after a long-running dispute over direction, working conditions and workplace culture.

($1 = 0.7372 pounds)

